Jarkiholi tests Covid positive, undergoing treatment, says doctor

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, accused of sexual harassment, has tested positive for the Covid-19, said a doctor at the Gokak taluk hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

“He had complained of fever and cough on Thursday night. A RT-PCR test was conducted on him and he tested positive. He has been advised to remain in home isolation,” Dr Ravindra of the hospital told reporters in Belagavi.

He added that Jarkiholi complained of breathing issues around 10.30 pm on Sunday and was admitted to the hospital for further treatment. “Sugar and BP are a bit high, but he is stable...he is currently in ICU, depending on the situation we will decide,” he said.

The doctor said that Jarkiholi had travelled to Maharashtra and Bengaluru where Covid cases are high and two of his contacts have already tested positive.

Jarkiholi, who is facing charges of sexual abuse, had failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials on Friday, citing health issues. He was earlier subjected to questioning on March 29, during which he had sought four days’ time to answer their questions.

Jarkiholi’s lawyer Shyam Sundar speaking to reporters in Bengaluru said, last time when the interrogation notice had come from the investigation officers, his client was unwell. “I have been now officially informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted at the Gokak government hospital. Based on inputs from the doctors as to when he will be fit, accordingly, we will inform the investigation officers,” Sundar said.

Urban development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj too earlier in the day said, Ramesh Jarkiholi has tested positive for coronavirus, and after recovery will participate in Belgaum Lok Sabha bypoll campaign.

Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, in Belagavi, the home district of Jarkiholi will go for bypolls on April 17.