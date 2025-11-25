Jaunpur tops in action against vehicles carrying caste-related or provocative words

A total of 8,986 vehicles were challaned, 1,652 were seized, and fines amounting to ₹30.24 lakh were imposed during a mega drive conducted on November 15 across Jaunpur, Ghazipur, and Chandauli districts of the Varanasi range. The crackdown targeted illegal vehicles, unauthorised bus and tempo stands, overloaded vehicles, those fitted with black films or pressure horns, vehicles displaying caste-related or provocative words on number plates, and vehicles without valid documents. For representation only (File)

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Varanasi range, Vaibhav Krishna, said action was taken against all vehicles found violating traffic norms, especially those displaying caste-based or provocative text. The drive was conducted simultaneously across all three districts, with designated checkpoints created to prevent violators from escaping.

Sharing details, the DIG said that in Jaunpur, 724 vehicles were challaned, a fine of ₹98,500 was imposed, and 35 vehicles were seized for displaying caste-related or provocative words on their number plates. In Ghazipur district, 229 vehicles were challaned, fines of ₹4,58,000 were imposed, and 14 vehicles were seized for similar violations. In Chandauli, 133 vehicles were challaned with a fine of ₹17,000, and 21 vehicles were seized.

Overall, Jaunpur recorded the highest number, 759 vehicles, using caste-related or provocative words during the drive.

The DIG further informed that to curb unauthorized operation of buses and tempos, Jaunpur police challaned 154 buses and seized 37, while 426 tempos were challaned and 174 seized.

Ghazipur police challaned 28 buses and seized 25, besides challaning 103 tempos and seizing 70.

In Chandauli, 30 buses were challaned and 14 seized, while 207 tempos were challaned and 279 seized.

For overloading violations, Jaunpur police challaned 248 trucks and seized 106. Ghazipur police challaned 66 trucks and seized 46, while Chandauli police challaned 210 trucks and seized 56.

In action against vehicles fitted with black films and pressure horns, police challaned 377 vehicles, removed black films from 510 vehicles, seized 24, and collected fines totaling ₹3,37,000 across the three districts.

Additionally, 84 vehicles using unauthorised hooters were challaned, 2 were seized, and hooters were removed from 64 vehicles.

The DIG said station officers and police outpost in-charges have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance in their respective areas and ensure continuous action against vehicles flouting traffic rules.