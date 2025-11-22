Two men were arrested on Friday for allegedly strangling a 38-year-old woman to death, hanging her body for a day and then trying to bury it at an abandoned house in Greater Noida’s Jewar early Thursday morning, police said. Jewar: 2 strangle woman, hang her body and try to bury it, held

The suspects, police added, tried to stage the murder as a suicide by hanging her body using a shawl. However, when no one came to the woman’ house for a day, they tried to get rid of the body by burying it.

The incident was reportedly recorded on phone by a 15-year-old local boy, who later alerted the police.

According to police, the woman lived alone in a Jahangirpur village in Jewar. Her husband lives in Gurugram and works as a contractor. He shifted their two children to Dadri, and the last he met his wife was a day before Diwali.

Police said the woman was friendly with the wives of neighbours Bunty Singh and Rakesh Singh. The wives of both the neighbours had left them around six months and four years ago, respectively.

“Bunty and Rakesh believed that the woman instigated their wives to leave them. The two went to the woman’s house on Tuesday over this doubt, and strangled her using a scarf before hanging her body using a shawl. They returned to bury her body at the abandoned house around 1:30 am on Thursday,” said Sarthak Sengar, assistant commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

Another officer privy to the investigation and requesting anonymity, said: “Early Thursday morning, when Bunty and Rakesh were shifting the body to the abandoned house, a local resident secretly recorded the incident on his phone and alerted the police.”

Before they could bury the body completely and flee, a team from Jewar police station reached the spot and nabbed them red-handed, police said.

“A spade used for digging, and the shawl and the scarf used in the crime were seized and the suspects, both in their late 30s, were arrested,” said ACP Sengar, adding that a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 238(a) (causing disappearance of evidence) of the BNS was registered against them.

Initial investigation also indicated an alleged friendship between the duo and the woman. Police also suspect involvement of a third person. Further investigation is underway.