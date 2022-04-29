Jeweller looted at gunpoint

Unidentified miscreants looted ornaments worth several lakhs from a jewellery shop under Nawabganj police station of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district late on Thursday evening. The miscreants entered the shop posing as customers and took the jeweller at gunpoint. He was tied with a bedsheet and assaulted when resisted the accused. An FIR has been lodged and efforts are on to trace the looters, police said.

According to reports, jeweller Rajiv Soni was at his jewellery shop at Nawabganj Bazaar. Late on Thursday evening, two persons on a bike with their faces covered with cloth, reached the shop posing as customers and asked Rajiv to show gold chains. While Rajiv was taking out the jewellery, one of them downed the shutter of the shop and took him at gunpoint.

Rajiv was tied to a bedsheet and was assaulted with pistol butt. The looters then took away gold and silver ornaments along with cash ₹6000 from the shop. Some people tried to chase the looters when Rajiv raised an alarm, but they fled on their bike.

SP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Agarwal also reached the spot and carried out investigations. Agarwal said an FIR has been registered and footages in the vicinity were being scanned to identify the culprits.