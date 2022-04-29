Jeweller looted at gunpoint
Unidentified miscreants looted ornaments worth several lakhs from a jewellery shop under Nawabganj police station of trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district late on Thursday evening. The miscreants entered the shop posing as customers and took the jeweller at gunpoint. He was tied with a bedsheet and assaulted when resisted the accused. An FIR has been lodged and efforts are on to trace the looters, police said.
According to reports, jeweller Rajiv Soni was at his jewellery shop at Nawabganj Bazaar. Late on Thursday evening, two persons on a bike with their faces covered with cloth, reached the shop posing as customers and asked Rajiv to show gold chains. While Rajiv was taking out the jewellery, one of them downed the shutter of the shop and took him at gunpoint.
Rajiv was tied to a bedsheet and was assaulted with pistol butt. The looters then took away gold and silver ornaments along with cash ₹6000 from the shop. Some people tried to chase the looters when Rajiv raised an alarm, but they fled on their bike.
SP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Agarwal also reached the spot and carried out investigations. Agarwal said an FIR has been registered and footages in the vicinity were being scanned to identify the culprits.
-
75% of IIIT-A’s MBA students placed
The Department of Management Studies of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad has recorded around 75% placement of its MBA final semester students this year with the highest package of ₹35 lakh per annum. Final year students of MBA course have been granted offers by many industry giants such as Edelweiss, Jio, Airtel, Impact Guru, Rutakshi Technologies Private Limited (Runo), BPO, Newzen Infotech, Ernst & Young, among others, informed IIIT-A officials.
-
Phoolka: Don’t boycott Badals, fight together on Panthic issues
Senior advocate and former Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Ludhiana's Dakha HS Phoolka on Friday released a video message, calling Punjab-based Panthic and splinter Akali groups to “refrain from boycotting” Badals and “fight together for common issues” to avert any losses to the Sikh community.
-
Four fraudsters held for duping man of ₹2 cr
The Varanasi Commissionerate police nabbed four members of a gang of fraudsters who allegedly duped a person of around ₹2 crore, said police. Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said the accused identified as Pankaj Bharadwaj, Tarun Gautam, Rohan and Sachin Sharma were arrested on Thursday and ₹1 crore 87 lakh has been recovered from them. He said, investigation revealed that the gang does not have any permanent base.
-
2 more students test positive in Lucknow
LUCKNOW The Millennium School in South City will remain closed till May 1 and reopen on May 2 for offline students after thorough sanitisation of the campus, as two students (siblings) tested positive for Covid on Friday. This is the third school in Lucknow where students tested positive for the virus. Earlier, two students of La Martiniere Girls' College and one each from DPS (Indira Nagar) and Cathedral Senior Secondary School had tested positive.
-
Ludhiana: ‘Harassed’ residents slam LIT officials over delay in registry of plots, allotments
Residents 'forced' to make multiple trips to the Ludhiana Improvement Trust office for getting their works done, including registry of plots and allotments, slammed the authorities during the 'Sangat Darshan' event organised by MLA Gurpreet Gogi to hear their grievances in Feroze Gandhi market on Friday. In a few cases, residents alleged that the authorities have failed to approve their files even after completion of all formalities.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics