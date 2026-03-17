Jharkhand: Bholu Paswan takes oath as Chas mayor for second consecutive term

Bholu Paswan on Tuesday took oath as mayor of Chas municipal corporation for the second consecutive term as the newly elected civic body representatives were formally sworn in at a ceremony in Bokaro. Councillors of Chas municipal corporation take oath in Bokaro. (HT photo)

District election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Ajay Nath Jha administered the oath of office to Paswan and councillors elected from all 35 wards of the municipal corporation at the Chas municipal corporation auditorium.

Addressing the gathering, Jha said the mandate given by the people carried a responsibility to ensure better civic services and faster development. He stressed strengthening sanitation, expanding basic urban infrastructure and improving service delivery in the municipal area.

After assuming office, Paswan, an independent candidate, said his priority would be to work with councillors to make Chas a cleaner and better planned city while ensuring prompt resolution of public grievances and transparency in civic administration. Bholu Paswan retained his seat in Chas in recently held elections, defeating his nearest rival and BJP candidate Avinash Kumar. Paswan secured 27,796 votes, while Kumar polled 14,827 votes.

In a parallel development, the newly elected representatives of Phusro Nagar Parishad also took oath on Tuesday. Deputy development commissioner Shatabdi Majumdar administered the oath of office and secrecy to chairperson Nirmala Devi and councillors elected from 28 wards at a ceremony held at the Phusro Nagar Parishad auditorium. The Congress-backed candidate, Nirmala Devi who secured 12789 votes, defeated her nearest rival and BJP backe candidate, Mamta Devi by 2503 votes as Mamta secured 10277 votes only.

Majumdar urged the elected representatives to focus on strengthening civic amenities and sanitation while accelerating development works in the council area.

Senior district officials, including superintendent of police Harvinder Singh and other administrative officers, were present during the ceremonies.