Jharkhand woman returns purchased baby to mother in Bihar

The newborn baby that was sold by his grandmother soon after his birth in a Bhojpur hospital reunited with his family after 13 days, police said. A Jharkhand woman who had purchased the baby from a baby-selling racket herself came to Bhojpur to hand over the baby at the Garahni Station. Khushboo Kumari reunites with his infant son (HT Photo)

The Jharkhand woman identified as Poonam Sharma, wife of Sajjan Sharma, a resident of Loha Mohalla, Ramgarh, Jharkhand, has been arrested, said police. She, police said, confessed to buying the newborn from a rural doctor for ₹4.5 lakh.

She also said that it was after the news spread about the arrest of the baby grandmother and others involved in the sale of the baby, she became afraid and decided to return the baby.

The Hindustan Times had reported about the sale of the baby and arrest of a quack and his accomplices.

As soon as the news of her baby having been returned to Bhijpur police reached the baby’s mother Khushboo Kumari, she rushed to the police station and took custody of him. She was all praise for the police force and said that it was no less than a miracle that she got her baby back.

Station House Officer Kamaljeet said that all the accused arrested in this case are connected to a gang involved in the buying and selling of children.

Khushboo Kumari and her husband had filed a report with the police in December about the disappearance of their newborn. It was so that Kumari’s mother-in-law, Krinta Devi, was against his son Chitaranjan Kumar’s marriage to Kumari as they both were cousins and fell in love. In order to teach them a lesson, she sold their first born for only ₹50,000.

The police took swift action and arrested Krinta Devi, Kavita Sharma from the same village, Kavita Sharma’s relative and Home Guard constable Chandni Sharma from Ara, and Dr Dilip’s assistant Preeti Kumari. Later Dr Dilip, a quack and kingpin, was arrested. Based on information provided by him, the police came to know of the baby being in Jharkhand.

The police alerted the Jharkhand police and as the hunt intensified, the purchaser, Poonam Sharma decided to return the baby.