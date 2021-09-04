Jind BJP MLA in a soup for comparing admn officials with terrorists

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Jind, Krishan Midha, landed in a controversy on Friday for comparing local administrative officials with terrorists; and praised the latter for “at least taking responsibility for the attacks”.

After seeing the poor condition of roads and sewage in Jind, the local MLA told the media that the administrative officials have failed to fulfil their duties and all roads and sewage are in a poor state.

“Terrorists are much better than Jind’s administrative officers. At least they take responsibility after carrying out attacks. The officers here have no concern regarding constructing roads which are damaged in the entire city and people are suffering. I had complained the same to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. I am ashamed that I am the local MLA. The officials here are delaying developmental projects,” he added.

The BJP MLA said a Vidhan Sabha committee had also visited the city and submitted its report to speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

“The report submitted by the committee also found negligence on part of the officials. The report pointed out that the developmental projects are delayed due to officers’ lackadaisical approach,” he said.

“I hope the speaker and the chief minister will take strict action against these officials,” he added.