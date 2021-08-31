J&K admn urges people to follow Covid-apt behaviour

The divisional administration of Jammu province on Tuesday appealed to people to strictly follow the Covid guidelines and social distancing norms, wear masks, and take vaccine to stay safe amid the threat of a third wave of the pandemic.

All target groups were advised to take vaccine as per schedule notified by the district administrations concerned.

Jammu divisional commissioner Dr Raghav Langer said reasonable restrictions for Covid containment are still in force and top priority is to break the chain of transmission.

He said as per the latest orders of the SEC, maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering continues to be restricted to 25.

The district magistrates and senior superintendents of police have been instructed to strictly enforce compliance of Covid-related SOPs.

He added that night curfew and timings of closure of commercial establishments have to be strictly imposed and defaulters will be firmly dealt with under the Disaster Management Act and the IPC.

166 new cases in J&K

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 166 fresh Covid cases and Kashmir reported one death related to the virus.

Total 148 cases were reported from Kashmir and 18 from Jammu. Srinagar saw the highest count of 74 cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 99 with the active cases reaching 1,330.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 528 followed by Baramulla district with 138 active cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,19,681 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.23%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,25,419 and the death-toll stands at 4,408.

Officials said 46,488 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.