J&K dismisses teacher in interest of state security

In a first-of-its-kind order, the Jammu and Kashmir government has dismissed a teacher in north Kashmir’s Kupwara in the interest of security of the state. The general administration department issued an order on Friday terminating the services of Idrees Jan, a teacher of Government Middle School, Kupwara.

“The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the state, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Idrees Jan, teacher, Government Middle School, Kralpora, Kupwara,” the order read.

“Accordingly, the LG hereby dismisses Idrees Jan from service with immediate effect,” the order adds.

The dismissal comes after the government, on April 21, set up a Special Task Force to identify and scrutinise employees involved in any case related to posing a threat to the country’s security or anti-national activities.

The order has not gone down well with employees and union leaders. Former employee union leader and chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF), Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed resentment over the dismissal, calling it an attack on employees’ integrity.

“The dismissal of Idrees and two other employees comes as a strange shiver for the whole Kashmir society under the shade of Article 311. This also neglect all other disciplinary service rules that govern the employees performance and conduct of his service career,” Wani said, adding, “This type of dismissal from government service remains ambiguous until the facts are made public and/or subjected to the judicial system for legal proceedings.”

JKCSF has demanded that the decision must be revoked and reviewed judiciously, under service norms, so that justice can prevail.