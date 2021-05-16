J&K LG extends curfew till May 24 in all 20 districts

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday extended the curfew in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 7am on May 24.

The decision was taken after a series of meetings with the members of the Covid Task Force, deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police, and other officials concerned.

During the curfew, only a few essential services will be allowed. Standard operating procedures for weddings etc, outlined earlier by the administration will also remain in force.

During the meetings, the Lt Governor sought district-wise feedback on important aspects of Covid management pertaining to testing, impact of curfew, hospital referral system, functionality of oxygen generation plants, availability of Covid dedicated beds, daily trend of Covid cases, recovery rate etc.

Stressing on bringing uniformity in the patient care system across J&K, the Lt Governor called for coordinated efforts from all the stakeholders to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Emphasising on intensifying vaccination drive, the Lt Governor set the timeline of 10-days for achieving the target of 100% vaccination of the above 45 years age group with the first dose of Covid vaccine.

Taking note of the rise in positive cases in rural areas, the Lt Governor directed the health department to intensify testing in rural areas and other urban localities with high positivity rate.

Special vaccine drive for 45+ today

To cover remaining two percent population in 45 plus category to undergo Covid vaccination, the Jammu administration on Saturday announced to hold a special vaccination drive at 100 sites in Jammu district on Sunday.

Jammu district commissioner Anshul Garg said, “Under government strategy, a drive to inoculate people above 45 years of age was undertaken on April 1 and in the past 45 days 98 percent of the population under this age group have been covered in Jammu district. However, two percent, who have not taken their first dose, are still left. To afford them a special chance, a special drive will be undertaken on Sunday at 100 sites where they can come and get inoculated with first dose.”