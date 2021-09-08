J&K sees 126 Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 126 fresh Covid-19 infections with no fresh death. There were 92 cases in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 34 infections. The summer capital Srinagar in Kashmir saw the highest count of 46 cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 148 with active positive cases reaching 1,264.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,20,485, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.25%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,26,169 and the death toll stands at 4,410.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,142 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 836 deaths.