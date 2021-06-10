J&K sees 25 more Covid deaths, 1,117 cases

With a slight uptick in deaths again, as many as 25 persons lost their lives to Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the fatality toll to 4,143.

The UT also recorded 1,117 fresh infections taking the overall cases to 3,04,866.

There were 785 cases and 12 deaths in Kashmir valley. The Jammu division saw 332 infections and 13 fatalities.

From Monday to Wednesday, J&K witnessed below-20 daily fatalities.

The UT had witnessed the highest daily deaths of 73, with 54 in Jammu and 19 in Kashmir, on May 17 during the second Covid wave.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT on Thursday was 2,363.These included 1,477 from Kashmir and 886 from Jammu. The active cases dropped to 18,581 from the highest-ever count of 52,848 on May 13.

The total number recoveries reached 2,82,142, pushing the recovery rate to 92.54%.

The officials said that 50,508 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the overall number of tests crossing the 9-million mark.

With 194 cases, Srinagar saw the highest number of new infections, followed by 121 in Budgam, 100 in Baramulla, 81 in Kupwara and 74 in Anantnag.

Srinagar and Jammu districts account for 1.19 lakh cases and 1,918 deaths. Jammu district has the highest number of fatalities at 1,112, followed by Srinagar with 806 deaths.

Srinagar deputy commissioner (DC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad said that the recovery rate in the district has touched 94% percent and the positivity rate has dipped to below 6%.

“Srinagar has 94% recovery rate and there are about 2,824 active cases against the 13,500 cases in mid-May in the district,” he said.

In Jammu, DC Anshul Garg said, the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases has dropped to nearly 2% in the district, while the recovery rate has crossed 92%.