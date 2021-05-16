J’khand doc threatens to ‘thrash’ state health minister, video goes viral

Furore rose over a viral video in which a doctor and owner of an Adityapur-based private hospital said he would have “beaten up a health department’s team and health minister Banna Gupta” on whose alleged “verbal” order the team went for a probe to his hospital on Saturday.

“Had there been not seven Covid-19 patients and two patients on ventilator in my hospital, I would have beaten up the probe team led by the district civil surgeon and the health minister. They kept me stuck in their frivolous probe for hours while patients needed me urgently. The government is spending crores on ministers and politicians but has fixed ₹7,000 for common people. Do they know the cost of medicines and equipment?” Dr OP Anand, owner of 111 Save Life Hospital, was heard saying in the viral video.

According to Dr Anand, the probe team wanted to investigate alleged exuberant service charges at his hospital. “They didn’t have any written order from the health minister. When I asked for the package fixed by the government, they couldn’t produce that. The government has not provided any such package to us detailing cost of medicines and processes involved in treating Covid-19 patients either. So, what will they probe?,” Dr Anand said.

Seraikela-Kharsawan district civil surgeon in-charge Dr Barial Mardi, who led the probe team, said on Sunday that he reported the matter to the health minister and filed an FIR against Dr Anand and hospital management for not allowing them to investigate, misbehaving and threatening the probe team. “I am sending a detailed report to the health minister and further action will be taken as per the health department’s guidelines. I have also lodged a FIR against Dr Anand for obstructing government work, threatening us and violation of the Epidemic Act, DM Act and government orders,” Dr Mardi.

The civil surgeon said the probe came after repeated complaints against 111 Save Life Hospital management for levying exuberant and arbitrary charges on Covid-19 patients despite the state government’s fixed rates for such patients being treated in private hospitals.

“We sought details of patients, payments charged and received from them and the detailed bills therein after the health minister asked us to investigate the matter. But, Dr Anand didn’t show any documents. Moreover, he kept us waiting. We were also threatened and abused,” alleged Dr Mardi.

Health minister urges Dr Anand to do duty

Meanwhile, health minister Banna Gupta refused to be dragged into the controversy and urged Dr Anand to focus and perform his “doctor’s’ duty”.

“This is no time to get into any debate or war of words. We all are busy in fighting Covid-19 emergency and arranging facilities for the spiralling number of cases across the state. I believe in constructive work and not bothered about who is abusing me or threatening to beat me up,” said Gupta.

The minister, however, said law will take its own course in the matter. “We have been receiving complaints of exuberant charges by 111 Save Life Hospital and Uma Mukti-speciality Hospital following which I directed probe. Suitable legal action will be taken against people found disobeying government orders,” said Gupta.