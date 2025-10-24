JNUSU elections set for November 4, result on November 6

New Delhi The students’ union elections at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are set to be held on November 4, according to the schedule released by the JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) election committee on Thursday.

According to the schedule, polling would be conducted in two phases — 9 am to 1 pm, and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The results will be declared on November 6.

The tentative voters’ list will be published on October 24, and requests for corrections will be addressed between 9 am and 5 pm on the same day. The nomination forms will be issued on October 25, from 2 pm to 5 pm, and candidates can file their nominations between 9:30 and 5 pm on October 27.

According to the schedule, the list of valid nominations will be displayed at 10 am on October 28. Candidates wishing to withdraw nomination can do so between 2 pm and 5 pm on October 28. The final list of candidates will be displayed later in the day at 7 pm.

The campaign period will feature school general body meetings (GBMs) from October 29 to 31, and a university general body meeting (UGBM) on November 1.

The much-anticipated presidential debate will be held on November 2. The following day, November 3, has been designated as “No Campaign Day”.

Following the polling on November 4, counting of votes will begin after 9 pm.

In the last year’s student union election, Left-backed groups won three of the four central panel posts, while ABVP secured the joint secretary’s position, marking its first win in nearly a decade.