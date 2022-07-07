Jodhpur: Married in 2003, girl wins battle as court annuls child marriage
She was married when was only 2.5 years old but her dreams to become a teacher gave her strength to break the shackles of child marriage.
Now after 18 years, Samta is a free bird after annulment of child marriage by a family court in Jodhpur.
Doing her Bachelor of Education, Samta (21) is daughter of a daily wager and resident of Tinwari tehsil in Jodhpur. She was married in 2003 to a young man from Osian tehsil, when she was two-and-a-half years old.
Dr Kriti Bharti of Saarthi Trust, an NGO working against child marriage said, a few years ago, the in-laws constantly pressured her for the ceremony of gauna, which led Samta to depression, especially on seeing her dream of becoming a teacher getting shattered.
Also Read: Pune rural police prevent 11 child marriages in ’22; ’20 count was 0
Noticing her friend’s plight, her friend Rekha searched and gathered information about Saarthi Trust. Thereafter, they approached them and a case was filed in the Jodhpur Family Court seeking annulment of her child marriage.
“After the case for annulment of child marriage was filed, we also counseled the husband to get the child marriage annulled by consent. In which the advocate of the respondent also agreed and cooperated,” she said.
On behalf of Samta, Bharti argued in the family court and made them aware of the facts of child marriage and age-related proof. The judge, Pradeep Kumar Modi, issued an order to annul the child marriage.
Expressing joy, Samta said, “I have won the battle against child marriage. Now, I am free to fulfil my dream of becoming a teacher.”
Saarthi Trust has so far annulled 46 child marriages and stopped over 1,500 child marriages.
-
24-year-old biker dead after trailer rams into him in Bhiwandi
A 24-year-old biker was mowed down by a trailer at Mankoli in Bhiwandi on Wednesday night. The incident occurred near the bridge at Mankoli Naka when Shah was on his way to Thane. A passer-by informed the police about the incident. The police admitted Shah to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.
-
'Precautions taken', says CM Bommai after landslide in Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he spoke to district deputy commissioners regarding the torrential rains, especially in coastal districts, and assured that all necessary precautions had been taken. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain along the Karnataka coast - in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. Schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura also remained shut. The state's revenue minister R Ashoka, who is in Kodagu district has also distributed relief cheques to those affected.
-
Over 10 lakh children out of schools/anganawadis in Karnataka: Survey
The High Court of Karnataka has been informed that as many as 10 lakh children below the age of 14 in the state are out of schools and anganawadis. The survey report was submitted to the court by 'amicus curiae' in a public interest litigation senior advocate K N Phaneendra. The report says 15,338 children aged between six and 14 are out of school across Karnataka.
-
Mumbai: Film producer Sandeep Singh gets death threat, files police complaint
Film producer Sandeep Singh on Thursday filed a police complaint after a Facebook user issued death threats to him saying he would be killed the way popular Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered. Sandeep Singh, known for producing movies like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi and Jhund, founded the film production company Legend Studios in 2015. On Wednesday, he received threats on Facebook from a user named, Krishna Singh Rajput.
-
Bandra man arrested for threatening to recreate ‘Udaipur-like incident’ in city
Mumbai A 25-year-old Bandra man was arrested for posting a message on Twitter and threatening to recreate a 'Udaipur-like' incident in the city if anyone said anything wrong about Islam. The accused also issued death threats to a Marathi TV channel anchor who had commented on former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Mohammed, said police officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics