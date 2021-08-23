Home / Cities / Others / Joshi to hold show of strength in Amritsar on August 28
Shiromani Akali Dal senior vice-president and former Punjab minister Anil Joshi being felicitated at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Shiromani Akali Dal senior vice-president and former Punjab minister Anil Joshi being felicitated at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
others

Joshi to hold show of strength in Amritsar on August 28

The former BJP leader, two-time MLA from Amritsar North, was felicitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at the information office of the shrine. Golden Temple chief manager Gurinder Singh honoured him in the presence of the SAD Amritsar president Gurpartap Singh Tikka
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:31 AM IST

Amritsar After joining the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and being appointed senior vice-president of the party, former Punjab minister Anil Joshi, along with his supporters, paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and the Durgiana Temple on Monday.

The former BJP leader, two-time MLA from Amritsar North, was felicitated by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at the information office of the shrine. Golden Temple chief manager Gurinder Singh honoured him in the presence of the SAD city president Gurpartap Singh Tikka.

“I will be organising a gathering in Amritsar north assembly segment on August 28. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia will address the gathering,” he said.

Joshi had raised his voice in favour of farmers agitating against the three farm laws that the BJP-led Union government first brought through an ordinance. He was expelled from the saffron party for six years for criticising the state BJP leadership for “mishandling” the situation. The BJP had termed his conduct as anti-party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.