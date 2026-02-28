Judge’s father shot dead in Moradabad; history-sheeter brother-in-law on the run

The 62-year-old owner of the well-known Alveena Bakery and father of an additional civil judge posted in Bulandshahr was shot dead Friday evening in a brazen attack at Bangla Gaon Chauraha under the Nagfani police station limits of Moradabad district. The killing, which police say was linked to an extortion demand of ₹10 lakh, triggered panic in the crowded marketplace. For representation only

According to police, the main accused is the victim Mohd Asad’s brother-in-law Zafar, described as a history-sheeter who had allegedly been pressuring Asad for money for several days. When the demand was not met, he allegedly carried out the murder with the help of an accomplice.

The incident occurred when Asad was riding a scooty with his other brother-in-law Mujahid toward Lal Masjid to offer Taraweeh prayers. As they passed near Bangla Gaon Chauraha on Jigar Colony Road, a motorcycle approached from behind. Police said the bike was driven by an unidentified person while Zafar sat on the pillion.

Before the two men could react, Zafar allegedly pulled out a pistol, pressed it to Asad’s head, and fired. The shot caused Asad to collapse onto the road, while Mujahid also fell from the vehicle. The gunfire at the busy intersection sparked chaos, and shopkeepers hurriedly shut their shutters as bystanders fled.

Police rushed the injured man to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Senior superintendent of police Satpal Antil said Asad lived in Jigar Colony, Civil Lines, with his wife Mazhar Sultana, son Arib, and daughters Asma Sultana, Nisha and Ruma. His daughter Asma Sultana and son-in-law Mohd Zulqarnain Alam, residents of Lajpat Nagar, are both posted as additional civil judges (senior division) in Bulandshahr.

Police revealed that a complaint regarding the extortion demand had already been registered at Majhola police station. Investigators also said Zafar had an ongoing property dispute with his brother Mujahid, which may have contributed to tensions.

SSP Antil said multiple teams led by SP City Kumar Ran Vijay Singh have been formed to track down the accused and hs accomplice.