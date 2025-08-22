Kalyan’s legacy the foundation of double engine govt: Yogi

: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stated that the legacy of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister the late Kalyan Singh serves as the foundation for the functioning of the current “double engine” government at both the state and at the Centre. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, recalled that Kalyan Singh devoted his life to Indian culture, nationalism and public service and did not hesitate to relinquish power for the Ram Mandir cause. (HT Photo)

He recalled that Kalyan Singh devoted his life to Indian culture, nationalism and public service and did not hesitate to relinquish power for the Ram Mandir cause.

Adityanath was addressing a gathering in Aligarh on Thursday to mark the fourth death anniversary of Kalyan Singh, who had also served as the governor of Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh.

Considered a prominent figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Kalyan Singh is referred to as “Babuji” in Aligarh, where he had represented the Atrauli assembly constituency. The seat is currently held by his grandson, Sandeep Singh, who serves as a minister in the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers.

Kalyan Singh’s son Rajveer Singh aka Raju Bhaiyya hosted the Hindu Gaurav Diwas event on the occasion.

The dignitaries who paid tribute to Kalyan Singh included Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, the party’s state general secretary (organization) Dharampal Singh, ministers Sandeep Singh, Baldev Singh Aulakh, Manohar Lal, former MP Rajveer Singh ‘Raju Bhaiya,’ Uma Bharti and Kalraj Mishra.

Kalyan Singh was born in a humble farmer family in Aligarh and imbibed the values of nationalism from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the chief minister said.

As a teacher and later as a BJP worker, he dedicated his life to Bharat Mata and Bhartiyata.

“On behalf of the people of UP, every devotee of Lord Ram, and the state government, I bow in tribute to him,” Yogi said.

Highlighting his political journey, he noted that as health minister in Uttar Pradesh 1977, Kalyan Singh gave a new direction to health services. In 1991, he restored law and order and emphasized good governance, carrying forward heritage and development as chief minister, Adityanath said.

Kalyan Singh sacrificed the CM’s post in 1992 for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and later took full responsibility when the disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished, ensuring no devotee of Lord Ram was harmed, Adityanath said.

“With his courage, he paved the way for the grand Ram temple,” he said.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, the double-engine government is carrying forward his ideals. This is the true tribute to Babuji,” he remarked. Institutions like Bulandshahr Medical College, the Super Specialty Cancer Hospital in Lucknow, and his statue in the state capital stand as permanent memorials to his legacy,” he said.

Yogi accused the Opposition of dividing society in the name of “PDA” and recalled how they once incited riots and restricted Hindu festivals, including the Kanwar Yatra and Durga Puja.

“When violence erupted in Aligarh, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar, and Meerut, they ignored the plight of Hindus, Dalits, and backward communities. Only the BJP stood with them,” he asserted. He also accused them of threatening judges, undermining the Election Commission and conspiring to turn infiltrators into voters.

PRADHAN DEFENDS BILL ON REMOVAL OF

PM, CM AFTER 30 DAYS IN JAIL

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan applauded Kalyan Singh and targeted the Opposition parties for being filled with criminals.

Pradhan talked about the bill placed before a Joint Parliamentary Committee on Wednesday wherein the prime minister, chief minister of any state or a minister will have to resign within 30 days if sent to jail. He stated that it is the BJP which has the courage to bring such a law.

“The duly elected regime of Kalyan Singh was undemocratically dismissed by the Congress regime and it did the same to the governments in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in the 1990s. The same Congress party is now raising questions against the law,” Pradhan said.

MAURYA DEMANDS BHARAT RATNA FOR

KALYAN, PATHAK LAUDS EX-CM’s IDEOLOGY

AGRA: Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday demanded the Bharat Ratna for Kalyan Singh, who was given Padma Vibhushan in the past. Maurya also demanded a change in the name of Aligarh to Harigarh. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said that Kalyan Singh dedicated his life to ‘Sanatan’ beliefs, adding that it is a matter of pride that we are running our government in the state on Babuji’s ideology. HTC