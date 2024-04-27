Kangana launches attack on Sukhu govt, calls it ‘unstable’

Campaigning in Rampur Bushar, the home constituency of Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) candidate Kangana Ranaut hit out at the Congress government in the state describing it an “unstable one”. BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut during a public rally at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“How will people handle people who are unable to run the government? They are just involved in gimmickry. The government does not have a majority. It should have resigned on the moral grounds so far,” said Kangana speaking at a public rally in Rampur Bushar, accompanied by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Attacking the Congress for its electoral promises, Kangana said, “They are shameless. They lack majority and are still clinging to their chairs.”

“They made unkept promises to the people whether its ₹1,500 monthly honorarium or raising the support price of the milk. Where is that price,” she said, adding Congress had promised to open English medium schools in all assembly segments. I want to ask the government where are these schools.”

Kangana also questioned the government on its promise to launch mobile hospitals in the state. “Where are those hospitals which were supposed to provide free medical facilities at the doorsteps,” she questioned.

Continuing her diatribe against Congress, she asked the government about the promised six lakh jobs to the youth ahead of the assembly elections. “Congress does not have any responsibility. Rather responsibility lies with us. Ours is the biggest political party in the world. Our party leader Modiji is a popular leader worldwide. He cannot speak irresponsibly. The entire world knows that it will be Modi who will regain the power at the Centre,” she said.

Kangana also took a jibe at Congress leaders on their claims of financial assistance from the Centre.

“Centre gave lots of funds to the state but they have looted it. Had it been Jai Ramji he would have called media now and then to announce the central funds,” said Kangana as counted the benefits of the “double-engine government”.

“It will be Modi who will form the government. What will be the benefit of electing a leaderless government when it’s sure that Modi is coming to power,” said Kangana.