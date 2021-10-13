Kanpur realtor murder case: Two more accused cops held in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur: Two more accused policemen, who were on the run since September 27, were arrested on Monday from the town in connection with the sensational murder of Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta. Both were nabbed while planning to surrender in a court, police said.

The arrests were made just two days after JN Singh, former SHO Ramgarh Tal police station and Akshay Mishra, chowki in charge of Phal Mandi post were held from Gorakhpur. These four cops were among the six policemen who were booked under section 302 of the IPC.

“Acting on a tip-off, police have arrested the two cops identified as Rahul Dubey and Prashant Kumar in connection with Manish Gupta murder case,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vipin Tada.

All the six accused cops were carrying a cash reward of ₹1 lakh declared by Kanpur SIT which had also circulated the photos of the accused policemen with public appeal for information leading to their arrest. Raids were on to nab the remaining accused persons, the police officer said.

On the intervening night of September 27 and 28, six policemen led by JN Singh and Akshay Mishra visited Hotel Krishna palace around 12.30 and checked room no 512, where Manish was staying with his two friends Hardeep Singh Chauhan and Pradeep Singh Chauhan, brothers from Gurgaon, and asked them to show their ID proofs as part of an ongoing checking drive against criminals and suspects.

While the Chauhan brothers were quick to show their IDs, Manish objected to the midnight checking, leading to arguments which eventually made Singh and Mishra angry who then allegedly started beating him brutally. Chauhan brothers had told media that Manish was beaten up in the closed room after they were pushed out by cops.

When the door opened, they saw the cops dragging Manish in an unconscious state. They said the policemen took Manish to a nearby private hospital from where he was referred to the BRD Medical College, where he was declared brought dead due to excessive bleeding.