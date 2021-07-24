Home / Cities / Others / Karnal farmers protest, allege crop loss due to waterlogging
The sloganeering farmers demanded a special ‘girdawari’ from the government to assess the loss to crop. (HT File)
Karnal farmers protest, allege crop loss due to waterlogging

Alleging crop loss due to waterlogging, hundreds of farmers from villages in Karnal district on Friday held a protest and demanded compensation for the damaged crop
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:27 AM IST

Alleging crop loss due to waterlogging, hundreds of farmers from villages in Karnal district on Friday held a protest and demanded compensation for the damaged crop.

Protesting under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), the farmers reached near the mini-secretariat and alleged that thousands of acres of standing paddy crop and vegetables were damaged due to heavy rain reported in parts of the district in the past one week.

The sloganeering farmers demanded a special ‘girdawari’ from the government to assess the loss to crop.

They handed over a memorandum addressed to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to the Karnal tehsildar, demanding 20,000 compensation per acre and the arrangements to pump out excess water from their fields.

BKU Karnal district president Jagdeep Singh Aulakh said the rains had damaged paddy and vegetable crops in around 3,000 acre but the government did not take any note of it. He demanded the government to conduct a special ‘girdawari’ without further delay.

