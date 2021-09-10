Karnal incident probe to also look into farmers’ role, says Vij

STRAP: No talks on Day 3, SKM leaders leave for Delhi

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the state government is ready to inquire the entire August 28 Karnal episode when farmers staged a protest against a BJP meeting that led to police lathi-charge and injuries to many.

“The inquiry will not only be limited to the actions of sub-divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha but the entire sequence of events will be looked into. Whoever is found guilty, be it the farmers or their leaders, action will be taken accordingly,” Vij said.

The minister said the farmers have the right to protest. “However, only legitimate demands can be accepted. We cannot hang anyone just because someone else is demanding that. There cannot be a different set of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for farmers,” Vij said.

He said punishment can only be handed out according to the guilt and for that, an inquiry is essential.

Farmers firm on their demands

The Karnal administration did not have any discussion with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders on Thursday as their indefinite protest outside the mini-secretariat entered Day 3.

Some senior leaders of the SKM, including Rakesh Tikait, Yogendra Yadav and Balbir Singh Rajewal, have left but scores of farmers continue to stay firm on their stand until the demands are met.

Farm leaders from Haryana and Punjab including Gurnam Singh Charuni, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Ratan Mann, Suresh Kauth, Rampal Chahal and many others will jointly lead the protest for the next two days and the SKM leaders have called a meeting on September 11 to decide future course of action.

“This is just the beginning of the Morcha at Karnal. This huge gathering of farmers in Karnal is enough to answer the CM, who said that farmers of Haryana are not protesting at Delhi borders,” said Ugrahan, adding that now farmers of Haryana and Punjab are standing with each other in this fight.

In a statement, Karnal DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said the administration is ready for talks but the intentions of farm leaders are not clear.

On farmers demanding suspension of SDM Sinha, the DC said an inquiry on directions of the chief secretary is already on and an officer cannot be suspended until the inquiry is completed.

He said farmers can also join the investigation and the administration is also ready for any inquiry in the allegations related to the SDM, who was caught on video directing cops to crack heads of farmers.

He said people have to come to the mini-secretariat for their work and the protest is causing inconvenience to them.

Sweets, pakoras to boost farmers’ morale

With farmers having made all basic arrangements for a long haul, now the locals are serving jalebis, laddoos, kheer and dry fruits to boost the morale of the protesters.

Local gurdwaras have made arrangements for farmers and erected stalls of different sweets for farmers. “Yesterday, we served bread pakoras and today we are serving hot jalebis to the farmers. Tomorrow, we will come with another item,” said a sewadar associated with Baba Jagtar Singh Karsewa, Tarn Taran.

Jalebis being prepared for the protesters. (HT Photo)

Farmers have already pitched tents and made arrangements of mattresses and fans.

Farmers and social activist farmers are also getting support from Nirmal Kutia Gurdwara, Jat Dharamshala, SGPC Amritsar and local NGOs.

Smart city without internet

Mobile internet and SMS services remained suspended in Karnal for the third consecutive day on Thursday, causing inconvenience to residents of Karnal.

“Karnal is among two smart cities in state but we are not getting internet facility due to the agitation. It is like the government punishing all residents for the protest,” said Akshay Kumar, a city-based travel agent.

Services of online outlets are affected badly and employees of online food ordering and delivery platforms are requesting government for restoration of internet services without further delay.

Security personnel deployment continues

While paramilitary forces and police personnel continue to be deployed around the mini-secretariat, farm leaders have appealed to the farmers of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh reach Karnal in good numbers to ensure huge gatherings over the next two days.

“There is need to increase strength at the protest site for the next two days until the next decision is taken on September 11 meeting of leaders of Haryana farm unions and SKM,” says Suresh Kauth, a farm leader from Hisar.

Farmers have also opened one side of the road leading to the mini-secretariat and vacated the parking area of private business establishments located opposite the mini-secretariat.

“We do not want to cause inconvenience to anybody. Our protest is for justice to victims of lathi-charge,” said Yogendra Yadav.

In the evening, the Karnal administration has urged farmers to end their protest.