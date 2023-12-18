Karnataka directs CID to probe assault on woman in Belagavi

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to probe the incident in which a woman was assaulted and paraded naked after her son eloped with a woman in Belagavi, an officer in the know of the development said. A five-member fact-finding team of BJP visits the incident site where a tribal woman was assaulted and paraded naked, in Belagavi on Saturday. (ANI)

“The official order has been dispatched to the concerned department head,” the official said asking not to be named.

The incident took place on December 11 in Hosa Vantamuri village, located 9 km from the city. The 42-year-old victim was subjected to this horrific act, prompting the Karnataka High Court to intervene.

Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale, who took suo motu cognizance of the case and on Saturday issued an order restricting individuals, groups, associations, or political parties from visiting the woman without written permission from the treating doctor.

The order followed a video clip that revealed representatives of the National Human Rights Commission and a political party planning to visit the woman. BJP national president JP Nadda had formed a five-member “fact-finding committee” for the incident.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar criticised the BJP for politicizing the incident, emphasizing that the state government had already taken action against the culprits. “Our government is committed to protecting women in the state; strict legal action will be initiated against the culprits,” he said.

Eleven individuals have been arrested in connection with the assault.

However, BJP MP Aprajita Singh criticised the state government, alleging a complete failure of law and order in Karnataka. A fact-finding team from the BJP, led by Aparajita Sarangi, met with the victim’s family, expressing concern over the incident.

“It is an unfortunate incident. PM Modi and party president JP Nadda have nominated us to come here, they want to know what the situation is here. We have come here to see under what circumstances this incident took place. The incident happened around 1.30 am but the police arrived after 2-3 hours...There has been a complete failure of law and order in the state of Karnataka,’’ BJP MP Aprajita Sarangi said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the BJP’s attempt to derive political mileage from the incident, asserting that the government had acted promptly and arrested the accused. He urged the BJP leadership to check National Crime Bureau data to understand the situation during the BJP rule in the state.

Talking to reporters at Hubballi airport on Saturday, Siddaramaiah condemned the heinous violence. The Chief Minister said that the government had acted under legal procedures.

“The home minister had visited the victim in the hospital immediately after the incident and the accused were arrested. However, the BJP chief is politicising the issue. The BJP leadership should check the data from the National Crime Bureau to understand incidents of atrocities on women during the BJP rule in the state,” he said.

In response, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi questioned the fear of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, stating that the BJP had sent a delegation and the NHRC’s team to investigate the matter. “What is the politics in this? We have sent a delegation there. NHRC’s team is also there. The issue in Manipur cannot be compared with this. Did the state government intervene till High Court’s intervention? No,” he said.