Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kashi man killed in bike accident, mother dies by suicide in shock

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Mar 22, 2025 06:24 AM IST

Upon receiving information from passersby, the police reached the spot and transported him to the trauma centre, however, he was declared brought dead on arrival.

A man died after falling off his bike on Ring Road near Parampur village under Jansa police station area here on Wednesday night. According to Police, he was rushed to trauma centre where he was declared brought dead. Upon hearing the news of her son’s death, his mother took her own life by jumping in front of a train on Thursday morning, said police.

The family was informed and they also reached the spot. Vinay’s mother, Samlavati Devi (56), fell unconscious after getting the news. (For representation only)
The family was informed and they also reached the spot. Vinay’s mother, Samlavati Devi (56), fell unconscious after getting the news. (For representation only)

According to the information, Vinay Kumar Singh (27), a resident of Ram Raipur village of Lohta police station area, was riding his bike towards Parampur ring road at around 10 pm on Wednesday night. He fell under suspicious condition and sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information from passersby, the police reached the spot and transported him to the trauma centre, however, he was declared brought dead on arrival.

The family was informed and they also reached the spot. Vinay’s mother, Samlavati Devi (56), fell unconscious after getting the news. Later, she jumped before a moving train near Bankat village of Lohta police station area at around 5 am on Thursday. Police reached the spot after being informed, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On