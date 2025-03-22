Kashi man killed in bike accident, mother dies by suicide in shock

A man died after falling off his bike on Ring Road near Parampur village under Jansa police station area here on Wednesday night. According to Police, he was rushed to trauma centre where he was declared brought dead. Upon hearing the news of her son’s death, his mother took her own life by jumping in front of a train on Thursday morning, said police. The family was informed and they also reached the spot. Vinay’s mother, Samlavati Devi (56), fell unconscious after getting the news. (For representation only)

According to the information, Vinay Kumar Singh (27), a resident of Ram Raipur village of Lohta police station area, was riding his bike towards Parampur ring road at around 10 pm on Wednesday night. He fell under suspicious condition and sustained injuries.

Upon receiving information from passersby, the police reached the spot and transported him to the trauma centre, however, he was declared brought dead on arrival.

The family was informed and they also reached the spot. Vinay’s mother, Samlavati Devi (56), fell unconscious after getting the news. Later, she jumped before a moving train near Bankat village of Lohta police station area at around 5 am on Thursday. Police reached the spot after being informed, took possession of the body, and sent it for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.