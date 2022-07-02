Kashi region BJP begins preparation to welcome PM Modi on July 7

Kashi region Bharatiya Janata Party office-bearers have started preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Varanasi on July 7, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

Rathi said that meeting of the public representatives and office bearers of the BJP was held at BJP’s regional office here to discuss about the preparations.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate a conference of academicians at Rudraksha International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Kashi. He will also inaugurate community kitchen Akshaypatra.

Addressing the meeting, UP BJP co-incharge Sunil Ojha said that on July 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would give gifts (projects worth about ₹1800 crore) to the people of Kashi.

It is said that after becoming PM, Modi ji has visited Varanasi more than 30 times, during which he has given projects worth thousands of crores for Kashi every time, added Ojha.

Ojha said that like every time, this time also PM Modi has to be welcomed according to the dignity of Kashi. “For that we have to start preparations from now on. Put up party flags, banners, welcome hoardings, decorate the main squares of the city, light up the roads through which PM Modi’s convoy has to pass. Social media should spread the word regarding Prime Minister’s visit to Varanasi,” he said.

Addressing the meeting, BJP regional president Mahesh Chand Srivastava said that all of us should be prepared to give a grand welcome to PM Modi.

Srivastava told party workers to ensure maximum participation of general public in the proposed public meeting of PM Modi at Sigra Stadium. He also entrusted various responsibilities to the party workers.

The meeting was conducted by regional general secretary Ashok Chaurasia and vote of thanks was proposed by regional general secretary Sushil Tripathi.

MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, Pindra MLA Dr Avadhesh Singh, Ajra MLA T Ram, Rohaniya MLA Sunil Patel, MLC Laxman Acharya, Shatrudra Prakash, district president Hansraj Vishwakarma, metropolitan president Vidya Sagar Rai, mayor Mridula Jaiswal, district panchayat president Poonam Morya, Dilip Singh Patel, Rakesh Sharma, Sudama Patel, Ashok Tiwari, Pradeep Agrahari, regional media in-charge Navratan Rathi, Uday Pratap Singh, co-media in-charge Santosh Solapurkar, Naveen Kapoor, Jagdish Tripathi, Ashok Patel, Rahul Singh, Sanjay Sonkar , Praveen Singh Gautam, Sriniketan Mishra, Vijay Gupta, Kushagra Srivastava, Kunal Pandey along with the divisional presidents of the district and metropolis were present.