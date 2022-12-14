Home / Cities / Others / Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: Piyush Goyal to attend textile conclave aimed at reviving industry

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam: Piyush Goyal to attend textile conclave aimed at reviving industry

The conclave -- to be held at the city’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre -- is part of the ongoing Kashi-Tamil Sangamam event.

The two-day conclave is part of the ongoing Kashi-Tamil Sangamam event. (HT Photo)
VARANASI Union textile minister Piyush Goyal will take part in the two-day long ‘textile conclave’, starting from Thursday. The conclave -- to be held at the city’s Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre -- is part of the ongoing Kashi-Tamil Sangamam event.

Addressing a related conference on Wednesday, the Union minister said, “The conclave aims at preparing a roadmap to ensure the revival of textile industries.” He also pointed out that a grand exhibition -- My saree my pride -- will soon be held in New Delhi. Traders and exporters from Varanasi and Tamil Nadu were present at the conference.

