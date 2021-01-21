IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Kashmir’s annual saffron yield crosses 13 metric tonnes for the first time in a decade
Kashmiri women pick saffron flowers from a field in Pampore, some 25 km south of Srinagar. (HT archive)
Kashmiri women pick saffron flowers from a field in Pampore, some 25 km south of Srinagar. (HT archive)
others

Kashmir’s annual saffron yield crosses 13 metric tonnes for the first time in a decade

Saffron is considered to be the world’s most expensive spice and is known as the king of spices. It fetches between 1.5 lakh and 2.5 lakh a kilogram
READ FULL STORY
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:57 PM IST

Kashmir’s annual saffron yield has crossed 13 metric tonnes for the first time in a decade with officials crediting a scheme launched in 2010 to boost its cultivation and introduction of sprinkle irrigation for the increase in the production. Saffron is considered to be the world’s most expensive spice and is known as the king of spices. It fetches between 1.5 lakh and 2.5 lakh a kilogram.

Saffron production peaked in Kashmir in the 1990s with an annual average of around 15.5 tonnes. It has since declined as saffron fields mostly in Pampore near Srinagar depended on rain for irrigation particularly in September and October. Either too much or little rain has been among the reasons for the decline in production.

Kashmir is the only place in India, where saffron is cultivated. It is the region’s second-largest industry after horticulture and estimated to support around 20,000 families. Iran and Spain are among the only other places where the spice is grown in the world.

Chief agriculture officer Mohammad Qasim Ghani said the credit for the increase in the production goes to the National Mission on Saffron launched in 2010 under which root rejuvenation of the crop and sprinkle irrigation has been undertaken. He added there has more than 4.5 to 5 kilograms per hectare increase in the yield in the area where the scheme was implemented. “Kashmir has the potential to produce 6 to 7 kilograms of saffron per hectare. Earlier in the 1980s, our production was over 6 kilograms.”

Ghani blamed dry weather spells and a decline in the area under saffron cultivation among the reasons for the earlier dip in the yield.

In a tweet, Jammu & Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s office lauded the achievement. “Great Achievement: Annual yield of the world’s costliest spice, #Saffron, cultivated in Kashmir has crossed 13 metric tonnes for the first time in the last 10 years.”

Zahoor Ahmad, a grower, said timely rain and snow has led to good production this year. “We hope that from now onwards the production will keep rising.”

Officials said saffron is grown on 3,700 hectares of land in Kashmir compared to 5,500 hectares. The 410 crore National Mission on Saffron Mission has been implemented on 3,500 hectares of the land. Of this, 3,200 hectares of the land is located in Pampore, and the rest in Srinagar and Budgam.

Officials said the mission has helped bring more land under the saffron cultivation as many growers had earlier started converting saffron fields into apple orchards and using them for commercial purposes due to their prime locations mostly along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Nearly 46% seats in Punjab Technical University vacant this academic session
Nearly 46% seats in Punjab Technical University vacant this academic session
others

Nearly 46% seats in Punjab Technical University vacant this academic session

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Nearly 46% seats in colleges affiliated to the Inder Kumar Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKG-PTU) in the current academic session (2020-21) are vacant
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kashmiri women pick saffron flowers from a field in Pampore, some 25 km south of Srinagar. (HT archive)
Kashmiri women pick saffron flowers from a field in Pampore, some 25 km south of Srinagar. (HT archive)
others

Kashmir’s annual saffron yield crosses 13 metric tonnes for the first time in a decade

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:57 PM IST
Saffron is considered to be the world’s most expensive spice and is known as the king of spices. It fetches between 1.5 lakh and 2.5 lakh a kilogram
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sewage treatment plant at Lamphelpat in Manipur. (HT Photo)
The sewage treatment plant at Lamphelpat in Manipur. (HT Photo)
others

First sewage treatment plant in northeast India starts functioning in Manipur

By Sobhapati Samom
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:11 AM IST
The primary objective of implementing the sewage treatment plant in Imphal is to control pollution in Nambul River which flows into Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in northeast India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated Noklak as the state’s 12th district at an official event held at the public ground, Noklak headquarters. The new district was carved out of Tuensang district. (AP)
Chief minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated Noklak as the state’s 12th district at an official event held at the public ground, Noklak headquarters. The new district was carved out of Tuensang district. (AP)
others

Nagaland: New ‘frontier district’ Noklak inaugurated

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Noklak is located along the international boundary with Myanmar and connects India with other east and south east Asian countries
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ludhiana cops dancing during the Raahgiri event organised as part of the road safety month. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Ludhiana cops dancing during the Raahgiri event organised as part of the road safety month. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Ludhiana cops dance to tunes of songs promoting liquor during Raahgiri

By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal had recently banned such songs from being played in public places while stating that these are a bad influence on the youth
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covishield vaccine is being administered to health workers in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh)
Covishield vaccine is being administered to health workers in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh)
others

From today, vaccination drive to be conducted at 11 sites in Ludhiana

By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Following the state government’s orders to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Ludhiana health department is all set to increase the number of vaccination sites in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

We will not shift the venue of the Republic Day tractor rally, farmers to police

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmers protesting at Delhi borders on Wednesday reiterated that they will take out a “peaceful” tractor rally on the Outer Ring Road on Republic Day and urged the police not to force them to shift it anywhere else
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Kalkaji jewellery showroom burgled by thieves who break in through roof

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: A jewellery showroom operating out of a three-storey building in south Delhi’s Kalkaji was burgled after thieves broke in through its roof, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP alleges fund hike for SDMC councillors, BJP says no change in amount

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) is increasing the annual funds given to each councillor from 50 lakh to 1 crore at a time when several employees of the three municipal corporations (MCDs) are on strike over non-payment of salaries
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi govt gets farmers’ consent to set up solar power plant on 225 acres across nine villages

By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has got consent from farmers across nine villages in the north-western peripheries of the city for setting up solar plants in 225 acres of agricultural land under a long-awaited scheme that aims to enhance the Capital’s power production and contribute to income of farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

With interlinked Metro and RRTS stations, INA Market all set to be major transit hub

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) will integrate its INA station on the Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor with the Delhi Metro station at the same spot to provide seamless connectivity between two mass transit systems
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Whose road it is, asks HC after demolition drive leaves people displaced

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court has directed the city government’s Public Welfare Department (PWD) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to name the land owning agency of the East Laxmi Nagar Market area where a demolition drive was conducted in July last year to remove encroachment on the service road alongside the nullah road, also known as the Master Plan Road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

South corp to award 10L to RWAs segregating 100% waste at source

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:51 PM IST
New Delhi The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to incentivise those Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) that conduct 100% segregation of waste at source in their colonies
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Five arrested for extorting 1.36 lakh from Zirakpur builder

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:10 PM IST
Had posed as mining department officials and collected the amount to allow the builder to dump extracted soil from on his project’s vacant land.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lawrence Bishnoi has been running the operations from behind the bars.
Lawrence Bishnoi has been running the operations from behind the bars.
others

Four Bishnoi gang members held with arms in Mohali

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:36 PM IST
The gang has been involved in dacoities, murders and extortion in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP