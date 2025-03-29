A sentence review board (SRB) rejected the remission plea of Sukhdev Yadav, convict in Nitish Katara murder case in 2002, Delhi government told the Supreme Court on Friday. The board said that he still carries “potential for committing crime”. Katara murder case: Board junks remission plea of convict

The SRB’s decision, subsequently approved by the Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena, an affidavit filed in the top court stated, “The board unanimously decided to reject the case for premature release of the petitioner.”

The SRB, headed by Delhi home minister Ashish Sood and comprising six government officials, Delhi Police, district judiciary and Delhi Prisons, was of the view that looking into the evidence at this stage, convict Sukhdev Yadav alias Pahelwan has “not lost his potential for committing crime” and there is “no possibility of reclaiming him as a useful member of the society”.

The court considered a judgment from February 2025 when Yadav tried to influence a Delhi high court judge, who noted a September 2024 judgment where probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was ordered into filing a petition at the behest of a person who sought to launch criminal proceedings against Ajay Katara, a prime witness in the Nitish Katara murder.

The SRB said that the judgment provided credibility to Ajay Katara’s claims that he was implicated in false cases. Due to the multiple cases pending against him, the board weighed the opinion of the police and jail authorities to arrive at the conclusion.

Yadav was sentenced to undergo life term for the 2002 murder with a condition that after completing 20 years of actual sentence (that ended in March 2025), he will be entitled to be considered for remission.

Senior advocate Sidharth Mridul appearing for Yadav informed the court that his client was entitled to parole or furlough as he has completed his actual sentence of 20 years. The bench said, “As far as the order rejecting remission, you must challenge it. But as far as your release is concerned, two views are possible. One way of reading it is remission will not be considered without undergoing 20 years of sentence and the other view is if the sentence itself is for a fixed term of 20 years.”

The affidavit was filed as the SRB failed to take a decision within the stipulated two-week period.

The bench headed by justice Abhay S Oka was disappointed with the approach of the state in refusing to honour the assurances given to the court. While it accepted the apology offered by the principal secretary in the present case, the bench said, “First set your house in order. By March 3, you had to decide. What is the explanation for not complying. An assurance was given to court that it will be done in two weeks (by March 17).”

The court told additional solicitor general (ASG) Archana Pathak Dave, “Someday, you may call for the records of premature release in this court. In 90% of cases, there is non-compliance of this court’s orders. What is the explanation for not complying with the assurances given to this court.”

The bench posted the matter for April 22 to consider whether Yadav is entitled to release. He has been in jail since February 2005.

The murder of Nitish Katara in February 2002 was an honour killing wherein Vikas Yadav, son of former member of parliament DP Yadav, and his cousin Vishal Yadav are the prime accused. Sukhdev was an employee of DP Yadav and was roped in by the other two for killing Nitish over his alleged relationship with Bharti Yadav, daughter of DP Yadav.