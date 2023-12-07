Kaushambi cop booked for molesting, issuing threats to woman

An FIR was registered against an inspector at Karari police station of Kaushambi district for allegedly molesting a woman and misbehaving with her when she had visited the police station to lodge complaint against her in-laws. The case was registered on the instructions of the court. (Pic for representation)

Police officials said that the enquiry in this connection will be carried out by an ASP level officer.

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Karari area said that she got married in January this year. Her husband and his kin started harassing her for dowry and assaulted her in the night on September 16.

The woman approached police the next day. However, the then inspector Ganesh Prasad Singh misbehaved with her and even pulled her veil. He threatened to beat her up and her kin and send them to jail. An audio of the incident went viral on social media following which the inspector was transferred to the cyber police station.

However, the woman then approached the court with her complaint.

SP Kaushambi Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said an FIR has been registered for issuing threats and molestation. An enquiry in this connection will be handed over to an ASP rank officer, he added.