Kaushambi man accused of obtaining duplicate Aadhaar cards, passports; FIR lodged

A 23-year-old man from Kaushambi has been accused of fraudulently obtaining fake Aadhaar cards and passports. He allegedly created two separate sets of documents, both Aadhaar cards and passports, under different identities. The accused has been identified as Dinesh Yadav, son of Yadaraj Yadav, a resident of the Lalpur area under the jurisdiction of Sandeepan Ghat police station. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

After receiving information from the central government’s Passport Cell, intelligence agencies were placed on high alert. Based on a report from one of these agencies, the Sandeepan Ghat police have formally registered a case against the accused on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The passport cell of the Government of India grew suspicious and carried out fingerprint and retina verification, which exposed major discrepancies. To verify the allegations, the passport cell forwarded a report to the local intelligence agency (LIU) in August 2025. After completing its investigation, the LIU sent a confidential letter to the Sandeepan Ghat police on August 26, 2025.

Ajit Kumar Singh, in-charge of the Murateganj police outpost, led the investigation and confirmed that the accused had obtained duplicate Aadhaar cards and passports through fraudulent means. On Tuesday, a formal case was registered against him at the Sandeepan Ghat police station.

“A man in Sandeepan Ghat has fraudulently secured duplicate Aadhaar cards and passports. A case has been registered against him. The local police, along with intelligence agencies, are conducting a thorough investigation. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge,” said Abhishek Singh, DSP, Chail.

As per officials, during the investigation, the accused was interrogated by police, but he failed to provide any satisfactory explanation. Since the case was registered, the accused absconded. Police have begun a search to nab him, they added.