Kejriwal rules out full lockdown, hints at more, stricter curbs

New Delhi Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday again ruled out the possibility of a complete lockdown in the Capital to curb the rising number of Covid cases, even though he maintained that the administration was looking to impose certain stricter restrictions
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday again ruled out the possibility of a complete lockdown in the Capital to curb the rising number of Covid cases, even though he maintained that the administration was looking to impose certain stricter restrictions.

Delhi on Saturday added 7,897 fresh cases, and 39 new deaths in the city. The positivity rate of the city shot up to 10.21% on Saturday, at the back of 77,374 tests. On Tuesday, the government had ordered night curfew from 10pm to 5am until April 30, to try and contain the surge of the virus.

The chief minister, while terming the current surge in cases as the “fourth wave” of the infection in Delhi, told reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the state-run Lok Nayak hospital that Delhi currently has enough vaccine doses to last at least 7-10 days.

“We are currently in a comfortable position with reference to beds and ventilators. We will ensure that the people of Delhi stay safe, to the best of our abilities. Lockdown is not an option. However, we will be putting some more restrictions in place to contain the spread of the virus. We will release the restrictions in the coming days. The Covid care centres are being rebuilt and some have already started functioning,” said Kejriwal.

He said directions have been issued to all officials to strengthen the city’s Covid health infrastructure to the level that Delhi had during its third wave in November. “This is the fourth wave in Delhi. The last wave was in November after, which the cases had become so few in Delhi that the health system and agencies became a bit lax. The Delhi government and all hospitals are working to get back to the level of preparation which we had in November so that we are, once again, able to tide through this wave of the virus,” he said.

Reviewing the preparations at Lok Nayak hospital, Kejriwal said 1,500 of the 2,000-bed hospital has already been earmarked for Covid. “At least 500 beds are still for non-Covid patients. Slowly, the OPDs will be ended at the hospital and if the situation demands, all 2,000 beds will be made available for Covid patients,” he said.

When asked about the city’s vaccination drive, Kejriwal said, “I have written to the Prime Minister stating that if adequate doses are made available, and if we are given the permission to increase the number of vaccination centres and if the age limit is removed, then the Delhi government will vaccinate residents of the entire Capital within 2-3 months. Once everyone is vaccinated, it will greatly aid us in containing and ending the severity of the virus. At the moment, we have vaccination for 7-10 days,” he said.

