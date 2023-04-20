Home / Cities / Others / Congress questions Kerala CM’s farewell party for outgoing HC chief justice

Congress questions Kerala CM’s farewell party for outgoing HC chief justice

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2023 03:44 PM IST

The farewell party for outgoing Kerala high court chief justice S Manikumar was organised at a star hotel in Kovalam on Wednesday

The Congress in Kerala on Thursday expressed concern over a farewell party hosted by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a couple of his cabinet colleagues for the outgoing Kerala high court chief justice S Manikumar. The farewell party was organised at a star hotel in Kovalam on Wednesday.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (HT File Photo)
“Such a practice is unheard of in the state. We have no idea why it was held in a hushed manner, that too at a star hotel. We heard that besides the CM a couple of other ministers also attended it,” opposition leader VD Satheesan said. “We are not against the party but the manner in which it was hosted raised many questions,” he said.

“It is time for everyone to recall when there was an adverse judgment against Pinarayi Vijayan in SNC Lavalin case some years ago, the CPI(M) feeder outfits turned against the then chief justice, and he was given an unceremonious send off and his effigy was burnt. The present sendoff shows the CM has enough respect for the judiciary now. We are happy,” he added.

Meanwhile, activist Mathew Stephen wrote to the Chief Justice of India and the President claiming that holding such parties was against judicial ethics, and sought an inquiry.

“It was just a courtesy farewell function,” a government spokesperson said.

