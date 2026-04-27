Malappuram , Arrangements for this year's Hajj camps have been completed at all three embarkation points in Kerala, state Hajj Committee Chairman Hussain Saqafi Chullikode said on Monday. Kerala Hajj arrangements over; first flight from Kochi on April 30

The first Hajj flight from the state will depart from Kochi on April 30, while the state-level inauguration of the Hajj camp will be held on April 29 in Kochi, he said in a press conference here.

As in previous years, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur have been designated as embarkation points, according to an official statement.

A total of 13,194 pilgrims have been selected from Kerala for the pilgrimage this year. Of them, 7,943 will depart from Kochi, 4,279 from Kannur and 944 from Kozhikode, it said.

Additionally, 28 pilgrims from Kerala will travel via embarkation points in other states.

Pilgrims from Lakshadweep , Puducherry , Tamil Nadu , Karnataka , Uttar Pradesh , Maharashtra and Telangana will also depart from Kerala's embarkation points.

The first flight, operated by Flynas, will depart from Kochi at 2.10 pm on April 30 carrying 430 pilgrims to Jeddah, it said.

This year, the Hajj Committee has introduced a new 'Short Hajj' package of 25 days, compared to the usual 40–45 days, aimed at pilgrims seeking a shorter stay, the statement detailed.

Hajj camps are being set up with extensive facilities, including canteens for pilgrims, at all three embarkation points.

In Kochi, arrangements are being made at the CIAL Academy, while in Kannur, a specially prepared venue near the international airport will host the camp.

Coordination meetings involving various departments and agencies have been held under the respective district collectors to ensure smooth conduct of the camps.

A Hajj cell has also been constituted with designated officials to oversee documentation and camp operations.

Officials of the Central Hajj Committee will also be present at the camps to supervise arrangements, the statement added.

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