Kerala HC division bench lifts interim stay on release of film ‘The Kerala Story 2’

A division bench of the Kerala high court on Friday lifted the stay imposed by a single-judge bench on the release of the movie 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond', clearing the way for its theatrical release.

The film, a sequel to the 2023 movie ‘The Kerala Story’, is directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It was slated for release on February 27.

The division bench, comprising justices SA Dharmadhikari and PV Balakrishnan, vacated the interim stay that had been imposed on Thursday by justice Bechu Kurian Thomas. Following the single-judge bench’s order, the producers moved an urgent appeal before the division bench later that evening. After hearing the matter, the division bench reserved its order, which was delivered on Friday. The detailed order is awaited.

A batch of three petitions were filed before the high court seeking to block the film’s release and cancel the certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The petitioners argued that the film’s teaser and trailer contained scenes and dialogues that unfairly stigmatise Kerala and could potentially incite communal violence in the state.

Most political parties in Kerala, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have opposed the film, describing it as a propaganda project filled with alleged false narratives and aimed at creating communal discord.