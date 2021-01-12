IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Kerala: Opposition stages walk-out from assembly over 'backdoor appointments'
Boycotting Kerala governor's address Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) stages protest in front of Kerala Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram.(ANI)
Boycotting Kerala governor's address Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) stages protest in front of Kerala Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram.(ANI)
others

Kerala: Opposition stages walk-out from assembly over 'backdoor appointments'

Raising the appointment issue, the Congres leader highlighted how a candidate, Anu, in Thiruvananthapuram committed suicide over the denial of a job. She had got her name in the PSC rank list.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:32 PM IST

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition staged a walk-out from Kerala Assembly on Tuesday over the alleged backdoor appointments by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Congress MLA Shafi Paramapil gave a notice to move an adjournment motion against the alleged backdoor appointments conducted by the government instead of recruiting candidates from the public service commission (PSC) rank list.

Raising the appointment issue, the Congres leader highlighted how a candidate, Anu, in Thiruvananthapuram committed suicide over the denial of a job. She had got her name in the PSC rank list.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan replied by terming the incident as "unfortunate". It is the government's policy to recruit maximum people from the PSC rank list. The government has given employment to 1,51,513 people registered through employment exchange in the last four years," he said.

Before staging the walkout, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that maximum illegal appointments were carried out in the IT department, a portfolio handled by the Chief Minister himself.

He also questioned the status of the probe by an inquiry committee kept to look into the appointments made by former IT secretary M Sivasankar.

Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied 'leave for the motion' after the Chief Minister gave his explanations. In turn, the Opposition walked out in protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
others

‘Other civic bodies should follow PMC and allow private coaching classes to start’

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:56 PM IST
PUNE As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has given permission to private coaching classes to start in the city, HT spoke to Bandopant Bhuyar, state president of the Coaching Classes Teachers Federation and Social Forum of Maharashtra State, about the opening up of private classes in Pune
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Want to venture into restricted forests in Junnar? Get department’s permission first

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Pune: The Junnar forest division under the Pune circle has made it mandatory for tourists and trekkers to seek its prior permission to explore the reserved forests not approved by the authorities
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

4-month-old male leopard cub rescued from road-side, treated, released back into wild in Junnar

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 06:34 PM IST
PUNE A leopard cub lying in a semi-conscious state on the side of the road in Ghulepat the village, Otur, was rescued by a village rescue team, has been released into its natural habitat on Monday, after treatment by the Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Credai Pune asks members to bear 1% stamp duty on residential property sales till Mar 31

By HTC
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:46 PM IST
PUNE The managing committee of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India’s (CREDAI) Pune unit, has asked members to extend the benefit of reduction of stamp duty by 1% till March 31, 2021, with respect to the sale of residential property
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 31,000 girls have been saved in wombs ever since the campaign to fight female foeticide was launched in 2014. (Representational photo)
More than 31,000 girls have been saved in wombs ever since the campaign to fight female foeticide was launched in 2014. (Representational photo)
others

Haryana’s flagship Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao on track despite pandemic

By Pawan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 04:01 PM IST
State registers annual sex ratio at birth of 922 females per 1,000 males in 2020, a tad lower than the all-time high of 923 recorded in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fire fighting facility not functional in PMC schools

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 03:22 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation-run (PMC) claims their hospitals are well equipped with fire fighting equipment, but the civic body-run schools are yet to activate the facility
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first lot of the Covishield vaccine being received by Punjab health department officials at the Chandigarh airport on Tuesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
The first lot of the Covishield vaccine being received by Punjab health department officials at the Chandigarh airport on Tuesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)
others

Punjab receives first consignment of 2.04 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 02:37 PM IST
In the first phase, the government plans to vaccinate 1.5 lakh health workers and 3 lakh frontline workers, including police and security personnel and sanitation workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boycotting Kerala governor's address Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) stages protest in front of Kerala Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram.(ANI)
Boycotting Kerala governor's address Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) stages protest in front of Kerala Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram.(ANI)
others

Kerala: Opposition stages walk-out from assembly over 'backdoor appointments'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:32 PM IST
Raising the appointment issue, the Congres leader highlighted how a candidate, Anu, in Thiruvananthapuram committed suicide over the denial of a job. She had got her name in the PSC rank list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trio slit the victim’s throat on January 7. (Pic for representation)
The trio slit the victim’s throat on January 7. (Pic for representation)
others

Mother, brother among 3 held for murdering 24-year-old man, dumping body at Kasara Ghat near Mumbai

By Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:52 AM IST
A 24-year-old Thane resident was allegedly murdered by his mother and elder brother in Thane as they were upset with him over his alcohol addiction
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Monday, the civic body recorded 65 cases while the number of progressive cases was 62,573. (HT PHOTO)
On Monday, the civic body recorded 65 cases while the number of progressive cases was 62,573. (HT PHOTO)
others

Kalyan civic body shortlisted for the final round of Covid-19 innovation award

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is the only municipal corporation in Maharashtra to be shortlisted for the final round of Covid-19 innovation award under the smart city mission of the Central government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative image) The regional disaster management cell’s toll-free number 1800 222 108 or 022 -25371010 can be used to submit complaints related to bird deaths. (HT Photo)
(Representative image) The regional disaster management cell’s toll-free number 1800 222 108 or 022 -25371010 can be used to submit complaints related to bird deaths. (HT Photo)
others

Bird flu: TMC sets up control room to tackle complaints of dead birds in Thane

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 12:28 AM IST
After test reports from ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (ICAR-NIHSAD), Bhopal confirmed that the dead birds found in Thane were infected with bird flu; the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has set up a control room to tackle complaints of dead birds in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
The drug has been sent for testing. NCB officers are probing the case further and are conducting more raids. (Pic for representation.)
The drug has been sent for testing. NCB officers are probing the case further and are conducting more raids. (Pic for representation.)
others

Drugs found from warehouse of Mumbai’s famous paan vendor

By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 01:20 AM IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned paan vendor, Jaishankar Tiwari, owner of the famous paan shop Muchchad Panwala, in connection with a 200-kg marijuana seizure from Bandra
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Woman politician’s murder in Ambala: Serving life term for murder, shooter was out on parole

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Isham Singh, who had shot dead Haryana Jan Chetna Party’s Amarjeet Kaur Sodhi, 58, in Ambala on Sunday and later shot himself too, was serving a life sentence in a murder case and currently out on parole, police said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Bird flu: As sales dive, shops in Panchkula stop stocking eggs

By Rajanbir Singh, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:56 PM IST
With eggs finding few takers in the wake of detection of bird flu in Panchkula district, some shopkeepers have stopped stocking eggs, leaving residents looking to buy them hassled
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poultry farmers say it was way back in 2013 when one bird costed them <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90, but now raising a single bird entailed an expense of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500. (Sant Arora/HT)
Poultry farmers say it was way back in 2013 when one bird costed them 90, but now raising a single bird entailed an expense of up to 500. (Sant Arora/HT)
others

Bird flu in Barwala:Just 90 per culled bird will drive us to bankruptcy, says poultry farmers

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Reeling under loans to tune of 500 crore, industry says only a minimum relief of 450 will to help save farms from extinction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP