Thrissur , A self-styled godman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly cheating people by promising to supply gold purportedly sourced directly from mines at discounted rates here, police said. Kerala: Self-styled godman arrested for cheating buyers with fake gold bars

The arrested man was identified as Shaji alias "KGF Swami" , a native of Madhavamangalam in Pathanamthitta district.

According to the police, Shaji had been residing in Kodungallur for the past few years and presenting himself as a godman.

Police said he lured people by claiming to have direct links with gold mine operators and offering to procure gold at prices well below the prevailing market rate.

On the pretext of supplying gold bars at discounted rates, he allegedly collected money from several individuals.

To win the trust of prospective buyers, he displayed what he claimed was a gold bar, which was later found to be made of steel, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by Shajeer, a native of Madavana, who allegedly paid ₹5.05 lakh for a gold bar, Kodungallur police registered a cheating case and launched an investigation.

Police searched Shaji's residence earlier in the day and arrested him.

During the search, police seized imitation gold ornaments, fake gold bars and counterfeit precious stones from the premises.

Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B Krishnakumar told reporters that multiple identity cards bearing different addresses were also seized from the accused.

"We are conducting a detailed investigation as it is suspected that he has cheated several people by promising to provide gold at cheap rates," he said.

Investigators found that Shaji was also facing charges in a case registered at Pavaratty police station for allegedly supplying a Ganapathi idol purported to be made of gold, which was later found to be counterfeit.

Investigators have decided to seek his custody for detailed interrogation.

He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

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