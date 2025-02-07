Kerala: Vacant homes to be utilised for tourism as part of new ‘K-Home’ project

Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal on Friday announced that unoccupied homes in the vicinity of major tourist hotspots will be utilised to provide budget stay options for travellers under a new ‘K-Home’ project. An aerial view of the Kovalam beach in Kerala. (Shutterstock)

In the initial phase, the project will be implemented within a 10-km radius of popular hotspots such as Fort Kochi, Munnar, Kumarakom and Kovalam.

The houses will be utilised in such a way that their owners will also be able to derive an income from it and at the same time boost budget stay potential for both domestic and foreign tourists, especially in peak season.

Balagopal, announcing the project in his budget speech, said it will receive an initial allocation of ₹5 crore. If successful, it will be expanded across the state.

The state is reported to have 1.5 million vacant houses due to increasing immigration tendencies among younger people and migration of families abroad.