Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kerala: Vacant homes to be utilised for tourism as part of new ‘K-Home’ project

ByVishnu Varma
Feb 07, 2025 11:56 AM IST

In the initial phase, the project will be implemented within a 10-km radius of popular hotspots such as Fort Kochi, Munnar, Kumarakom and Kovalam.

Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal on Friday announced that unoccupied homes in the vicinity of major tourist hotspots will be utilised to provide budget stay options for travellers under a new ‘K-Home’ project.

An aerial view of the Kovalam beach in Kerala. (Shutterstock)
An aerial view of the Kovalam beach in Kerala. (Shutterstock)

In the initial phase, the project will be implemented within a 10-km radius of popular hotspots such as Fort Kochi, Munnar, Kumarakom and Kovalam.

The houses will be utilised in such a way that their owners will also be able to derive an income from it and at the same time boost budget stay potential for both domestic and foreign tourists, especially in peak season.

Balagopal, announcing the project in his budget speech, said it will receive an initial allocation of 5 crore. If successful, it will be expanded across the state.

The state is reported to have 1.5 million vacant houses due to increasing immigration tendencies among younger people and migration of families abroad.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On