Key meeting called on June 7 to decide marks formula for UP Board class 10, 12 students

The Uttar Pradesh secondary education department will hold a crucial meeting of officials at the district level via video link on June 7 to work out the modalities and formula on the basis of which marks will be awarded to UP Board’s class 10 and 12 students, said additional chief secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla on Saturday.

The meeting has been called after the state government cancelled the UP Board class 10 and 12 examinations due to the Covid-19 situation.

Representatives of government schools, unaided schools and private schools, various organisations, along with parents, have also been asked to give their suggestions via email on the official email address of the UP Board of Secondary Education.

The decision to hold the June 7 meeting was taken on Saturday during a discussion at the secondary education directorate in Lucknow. The discussion was chaired by Shukla and attended by other senior officials.

A formula was earlier proposed on how UP Board class 10 and 12 marks are likely to be calculated. There’s a possibility that some changes could be made in this proposed formula.

While announcing the decision to cancel the class 12 UP board examinations, deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on June 3 had said it had been decided to promote class 10 and 12 students.

A committee was formed under additional chief secretary (secondary education) to come up with recommendations on the basis of which formula would be finalised to award marks to students, said Sharma.