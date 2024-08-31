Kharga Corps’ team completes 100 km high-altitude trekking expedition

Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Kharga Corps, flagged in the expedition team of Pine Division Warriors in Ambala Cantonment on Saturday. Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, General Officer Commanding (GoC), Kharga Corps, congratulated the team for their glorious achievement, representing true spirit of the corps, and promoting the spirit of adventure and inclusiveness in the border areas. (HT Photo)

The team reached Kharga War Memorial “Vijay Smarak” in Ambala Cantonment on the successful completion of “Beyond the Horizon” trekking expedition to Pin Parvati Valley to celebrate the 78th Independence Day.

The GoC congratulated the team for their glorious achievement, representing true spirit of the corps, and promoting the spirit of adventure and inclusiveness in the border areas.

Led by Major Puneet Kumar, the 15-member expedition team began their expedition from Mud (3,699 m) and trekked through the Pin Parvati Valley, touching Pin Pass (5,320 m), Mantalai (4,106 m), Odi Thatch (3,754 m), Kheer Ganga (3,099 m) and Manikaran (5,318 m).

The team completed this 100-km high-altitude expedition within nine days. (HT)

The team completed this arduous expedition within a short time of nine days, negotiating a distance of over 100 km of high-altitude terrain under challenging weather conditions, demonstrating remarkable resilience, teamwork and determination of the Indian Army soldiers.

Along the expedition, the team also interacted with veterans residing in remote areas to honour them for their services and to draw inspiration from their powerful stories of courage and resilience while serving for the motherland.

The team was led by Major Puneet Kumar. (HT)

The expedition was aimed at promoting adventure and inclusiveness of the border areas, symbolising the spirit of adventure of the Indian Army, strength of the Indian soldier and its commitment to establish contact with its veterans, veer naris and the widows of the soldiers.