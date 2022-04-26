Kheri violence case to be taken up on May 10
District and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra on Tuesday postponed till May 10 the hearing in the Lakhimpur violence case after the prosecution urged the court to grant them more time to file their objections to the discharge applications moved by prime accused Ashish Mishra, co-accused Sumit Jaiswal and Ashish Pandey.
Defence counsel of some other accused also filed their applications before the court seeking more time to move their discharge applications.
District government counsel (DGC) Arvind Tripathi said the court accepted their requests and fixed May 10 as the next date of hearing.
On Tuesday, the hearing in the Lakhimpur violence case (FIR number 219 lodged in connection with killing of four farmers and a journalist) resumed in the district and sessions court.
The DGC said all 13 accused, currently in jail, including main accused Ashish Mishra were produced in the court through video conferencing (VC).
He added that presence of the accused through VC mode was allowed by the judge after the district jail administration urged the court for virtual presence of the accused, citing security concerns.
The DGC said charges were to be framed against the accused in the case.
-
Agency supplying manpower to LMC collects payments for non-existing workforce
A private agency engaged in providing sanitation workers to Lucknow Municipal Corporation cheated the Corporation by supplying less manpower than the number mentioned in its contract. LMC officials said the agency kept sending fake photos of employees present on duty and collected the payment. Till now, LMC has not taken any legal action or filed an FIR against the corrupt agency. LMC is also receiving such complaints from different wards of the city.
-
BJP plotting to oust govt in J’khand: JMM
The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Tuesday threw its weight behind its leader and chief minister Hemant Soren, who is facing charges of corruption, and alleged that the BJP was trying to create an opportunity for the central agencies to step in and target its political opponents, as is being done in other states.
-
Sushil Modi junks talks of ‘CM change’ in Bihar, backs Nitish
Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday once again came out in support of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and attacked the Opposition for allegedly trying to create instability in the state by consistently talking about the possibility of a change of guard in the state, with a BJP CM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, steered clear of the contentious issues that often bring the BJP and the JD-U face to face.
-
UPPCL considers importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap
Emergency load shedding in villages and small towns continued unabated in the state on Tuesday even as UP Power Corporation Ltd considered the option of importing additional electricity to bridge the demand-supply gap, people aware of the issue said. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had directed UPPCL officials to promptly make whatever arrangements needed to ensure that people get the power supply as per the schedule without any additional load shedding.
-
Bihar’s max temp crosses 44°C, hotter days ahead
PATNA People in Bihar continued to reel under scorching heat and hot winds for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with maximum temperature touching 44 Celsius at many places in the state, officials of Patna Meteorological Centre said. Patna Meteorological Centre declared heat wave conditions for nine districts, including Patna, Bhagalpur, Jamui, Buxar, Vaishali, Khagaria, Banka, Nawada and Nalanda. Meteorologists attributed the prevalence of hot westerlies in the state for heat wave condition.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics