The children and woman raised the alarm, after which the locals chased and managed to nab them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Kidnapping bid foiled, Ludhiana locals nab two accused

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 02:01 AM IST

Locals nabbed two men while they were attempting to kidnap three minors near Baba Than Singh Chowk.

Gurminder Kaur of South City said she gone out with her two children, aged 2.5 years and 8, along with a 13-year-old helper. She stopped her car near Baba Than Singh Chowk and went out to buy snacks while the engine was on. Meanwhile, the accused drove away with the car with the children inside.

The children and woman raised the alarm, after which the locals chased and managed to nab them. Then, they handed them over to the police.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at Division Number 3 police station, said that Kaur has not yet recorded her statement and an FIR will be lodged after that.

