Kingpin of cyber fraudsters gang held in West Bengal

Updated on Jan 14, 2023 12:23 AM IST

The police team led by Cyber Police Station in-charge Rajeev Tiwari and sub-inspector Raghvendra Pandey arrested the accused Budhisar Shikari (30) at Bakultala area of 24 Pargana in West Bengal on Thursday.

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

In a major breakthrough, a team of policemen from Cyber Police Station of Prayagraj range arrested the kingpin of a cyber fraudsters gang in West Bengal. The accused and his accomplices used to pose as customer care officers of different telecom companies and duped people of their cash on various pretexts, police said.

The gang had duped a person in Prayagraj of 15 lakh following which an FIR was lodged against the gang. Other members of the gang were arrested earlier while Budhisar was on the run.

Inspector Rajeev Tiwari said the gang members have added fake customer care numbers of telecom companies on a popular search engine Google.

Customers often searched for customer care numbers on the site and were trapped by the gang members. The gang members then used to lure the bank customers or threatened them on different pretexts and siphoned off cash from their bank accounts after taking OTP.

