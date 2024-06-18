Knp anti-encroachment drive: Civic boss faces backlash for leading bulldozers in drive

City municipal commissioner Shiv Sharan Appa has come under fire for leading bulldozers during an anti-encroachment drive in the Kalyanpur and Panki areas on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Opposition parties have questioned the rationale behind the IAS officer personally overseeing the removal of encroachments on the drains. The Kanpur Municipal Corporation recently faced criticism after mayor Pramila Pandey threw a file during a meeting, scolding the engineer responsible for desilting the drains ahead of the monsoon.

The mayor’s outburst, which she attributed to misleading information, particularly unsettled Appa. Samajwadi Party youth wing president Dr. Imran Idris claimed the IAS officer’s decision to lead the bulldozing effort was merely an attempt to create a favourable public image.

“It is unbecoming of an IAS officer to engage in such blatant theatrics. He should be focusing on substantial efforts to prevent waterlogging during the monsoon caused by overflowing drains,” he said.

Congress leader Vikas Awasthi, who contested the mayoral elections, alleged that the drain cleaning was a recurring scam. “The drains are cleaned merely on paper. Why did the municipal commissioner not address this in his nearly three-year tenure?” he said, adding that Appa tried to deflect attention to subdue demands for an investigation into the sanitation scam.

On Monday, Appa led the bulldozers in Awas Vikas Kalyanpur and Panki, removing alleged encroachments over the drains. He marked out the structures for the earthmover to demolish. However, many shopkeepers complained that several structures were wrongly dismantled despite their objections.

The municipal commissioner was not available for comment. However, mayor Pramila Pandey defended him, saying this exercise would continue across the city. “Not only him, I was also present during this drive,” she said. “The municipal commissioner is leading from the front in the effort to rid Kanpur of its biggest bane—waterlogging.”