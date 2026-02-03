Kochi, CIAL is set to create a national first by introducing hydrogen-powered buses for passenger transportation, marking a major step towards clean and green mobility in the aviation sector. Kochi airport to run India’s first hydrogen-powered passenger buses

The move follows the exchange of a Memorandum of Agreement between the Kerala Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster Foundation and Cochin International Airport Ltd on February 1.

The agreement paves the way for the procurement and operation of three hydrogen fuel cell electric buses at Kochi airport, a CIAL release said here on Monday.

The MoA was formally exchanged at a function held at the 0484 Aero Lounge at the airport.

Kerala Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty, who is also ANERT chairman, represented the Kerala HVIC Foundation, while Minister for Industries, and Director of CIAL, P Rajeev, signed on behalf of the airport operator.

The project forms part of the Kerala Hydrogen Valley initiative under the National Green Hydrogen Mission of the Government of India.

Under the agreement, the Kerala HVIC Foundation will provide financial support for procuring the buses, with funding capped at ₹2.90 crore per bus.

The total project cost has been fixed at ₹8.7 crore, which will be released in stages.

Procurement of the hydrogen buses is expected to be completed within 12 months. Once delivered, ownership of the buses will rest with CIAL.

The airport company will handle all operational and statutory expenses and decide the routes and operating model for the new service.

Senior officials from both the State and Central governments attended the event, including CIAL Managing Director S Suhas, Chairman and Managing Director of the Kerala HVIC Foundation Harshil R Meena and Dr Ranjith Krishna Pai, Senior Director and Scientist at the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The initiative is expected to improve passenger convenience while significantly reducing emissions from airport transport operations, CIAL said.

Fuel supply for the buses will be ensured through the green hydrogen plant being jointly developed by CIAL and BPCL, which is scheduled to begin operations soon.

With statutory approvals for hydrogen supply infrastructure already in place, the project is poised for early implementation, positioning Kochi airport at the forefront of India's clean energy transition in aviation-related transport, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.