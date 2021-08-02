Konarknagar residents face risky commute due to PMC-landowners’ spat

PUNE The residents of Konarknagar have been left to deal with the pathetic condition of their road as it remains unrepaired since the last seven years. Due to the conflict between the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and landowners, there has been a stay on construction of the road for the past seven years, thus restricting any layering or patch-up work.

However with the PMC Court lifting the stay on Friday, officials have swung into action even as the landowners – who want a written assurance regarding compensation – are not allowing the work to be carried out. As a result, all the material required for the construction of the road is now lying on the side of the road. There are nine landowners out of which three have given no-objection to the PMC while the remaining six have opposed construction of the road.

Datta Deokar, one of the nine landowners with a share in the one-acre plot, said, “We want a written assurance from the PMC on granting us compensation. There is no clarity on whether we will be issued TDR, FSI or cash. We will not compromise on any aspect and we expect everything to be carried out as per the law. Once the formalities are completed, we are ready to give possession of the land.”

Meanwhile, the spat between the PMC and landowners has rendered the daily commute of Konarknagar residents a hazardous affair. Konarknagar Housing Society is home to 15,000 residents and has around 119 row houses spread across 11 acres of land.

Sandip Singh, chairman, Konarknagar Housing Society, said, “It is a 30-year-old road and since the last seven years due to the stay order, the PMC has not taken any action. The condition of the road is deteriorating every day. With Vimannagar being known for its five-star restaurants and shopping malls, the road poses a risk to the daily commute.” He added that the problem is not only for society residents but also for people who have to commute along the road every day. Konarknagar Housing Society has even run an online petition signed by 2,461 people but in vain.

Regular commuter, Dalia Chakrabarty said, “I guarantee a situation like this is unheard of. Due to problems between private land owners and the municipal corporation, it is the common man who is suffering and the situation has been like this for years now - that too in a supposedly upmarket locality like Vimannagar.”

Rahul Bhandare, corporator from Vimannagar and Somnathnagar ward, who played a key role in raising the issue before the standing committee which helped revoke the stay order, said, “We are taking regular updates from the PMC road department and will make sure residents get a good road since they have been suffering for many years now.”

PMC superintendent engineer VG Kulkarni was not available for commentin on the whole issue while junior engineer from PMC said, “PMC on Monday as well tried to start rebuilding road, however they were not allowed to do same by the land owners. The PMC will taking police help to sort out the issue.”