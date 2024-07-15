Konkan Railway service disrupted second time in 2 weeks due to heavy rains

The services along the Konkan Railway were affected for the second time in two weeks after soil slippage on the tracks between Diwankhawati and Vinhere stations of the Ratnagiri section prompted the cancellation of 15 trains, including the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train. The cancelled trains include the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat train. (Representational image)

The soil slippage occurred due to a landslide along the tracks on a little before 5pm on Sunday, but is yet to be cleared.

According to a bulletin issued by the Konkan railway, 14 trains that run along the Konkan railway route have been diverted, seven rescheduled while eight have been either regulated or short terminated.

The railway officials had initially said the disruption would last only around three hours.

However, Konkan Railway spokesperson Baban Ghate on Monday said movement on the track was expected to be resumed only Monday evening barring any further setbacks.

“We expect the line will be clear between 4pm and 5 pm,” said Ghate.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert for multiple states such as coastal parts of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, owing to an off-shore trough that runs along south Gujarat-north Kerala coasts at mean sea level that brings with it heavy to very heavy rainfall along with extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on July 15 and 16 and Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on July15.