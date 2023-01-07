Kultar Singh Sandhwan to preside over Republic Day function in Ludhiana

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal on Friday directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for celebrating Republic Day in the district on January 26.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will preside over as the chief guest at the district level function to be held at Guru Nanak Stadium. He will unfurl the National Flag on the occasion.

Presiding over a meeting at Bachat Bhawan to review the arrangements of Republic Day, the ADC said various contingents of Punjab police and NCC would participate in the march past in the function. He said a committee has been formed to decide which cultural items wll be performed by students of various schools and colleges of the district.

Rehearsals from Jan 21

“While run-through will start from January 21, the full dress rehearsal will be held on January 24. Requisite arrangements would be made for traffic diversion, parking of vehicles, security arrangements and other facilities,” Panchal said.

He asked the municipal corporation to ensure proper cleanliness around the venue. In addition, he asked the health department to depute medical teams, along with medicines and a permanent ambulance, to facilitate the people during the event. The PSPCL has also been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the special occasion. He said every officer must ensure that people participating in the function do not face any kind of problem.

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Rahul Chaba, MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh, assistant commissioner Gurbir Singh Kohli, sub-divisional magistrate Gursimran Singh Dhillon, among others, were present at the meeting.