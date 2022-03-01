KV Temple readies for devotee rush on Maha Shivratri
Arrangements have been made at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to receive devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Tuesday.
For the first time, and on a trial basis, devotees will be able to enter the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor directly from the ghats to reach the temple. Besides, entry from other gates of KV Corridor will also be open.
According to temple officials, devotees will be allowed to take only milk and water to the KV Temple. Other worship materials will be collected at the gate of the temple.
“After the inauguration of the KV Corridor, this is the first Mahashivratri celebration. Therefore, we have put in place special arrangements at the KV Temple in order that devotees may offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath conveniently,” said Sri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board’s chief executive officer, Sunil Kumar Verma.
