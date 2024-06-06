Lab Mitra: After Varanasi success, path reports software to cater to UP

Uttar Pradesh patients will not have to visit pathology centres of government hospitals to get their medical test report. They will get their report on their mobile under an initiative ‘Lab Report.’ This system is in the process of being implemented statewide to save time and avoid crowding. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Lab Mitra Varanasi district coordinator Ashutosh Singh said that an initiative named ‘Lab Mitra’ was started in Varanasi following the efforts made by district magistrate S Rajalingam, chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal and chief medical officer Dr Sandeep Chaudhary in March last year. It has been quite successful in Varanasi and the Lab Mitra model has now been started in the name of ‘Lab Report’ in entire UP. Under the initiative, the patient will get the reports of tests done at the pathology of a government hospital.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The Lab Mitra initiative was started with the cooperation of HDFC Bank and Three Eye Consulting Institute in Varanasi, he added.

Dr Chaudhary said that from April 2023 till now, more than one and a half lakh patients have taken advantage of the ‘Lab Mitra’ report. The number of patients in the CHC has increased, which has also saved a lot of time and cost for the people living in remote areas of the district.

District advisor (tobacco control cell) Dr. Saurabh Singh and Ashutosh Singh have been entrusted with the responsibility to coordinate the Lab Mitra facility available at all government medical units.

Ashutosh Singh said that using the ‘Lab Mitra’ portal, patients coming to the government hospital are registered for laboratory tests as per the doctor’s prescription and after the test, the system generates an online report which is sent as a link on a text message to the patient’s phone number.

By clicking on this link, the patient can get his complete lab test report after four hours of testing at the CHC and after 12 hours of testing at a government hospital. Apart from this, patients can also download their reports in future by visiting the ‘Lab Mitra’ portal labmitravns.com.

Pradeep Kumar Mishra, 32, said, “I got my sugar and KFT tested at CHC Cholapur, the report of which I received on my mobile within four hours. I did not have to go to CHC for the test report. I liked this facility very much and am completely satisfied.”

Priyanka, 22, said, “I went to CHC Cholapur and got my CBC test done, the report of which I received on my mobile. I was very happy to get the report at home.”

In Varanasi, this facility is being provided at 19 medical units including all government hospitals and community health centres (CHCs) in the district.