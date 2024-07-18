Lakhs take part in Moharram processions in Prayagraj

Braving heat and humidity, lakhs poured in to attend processions on the tenth of Moharram on Wednesday. Moharram procession being taken out in the old city area in Prayagraj on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

However, due to restrictions on carrying lathi, the ‘lathbazi’ (display of lathi skills) which used to be a main attraction for people during Moharram processions, could not be organised.

To mention, the state government has issued instructions that no weapons could be carried during Moharram processions.

Due to this restriction, the office bearers of Rasulpur tazia committee gave in writing to the administration that they will not take out Moharram procession as the procession from Rasulpur area was famous for its lathi wielding youths who also displayed their skills while the procession used to pass from Old GT Road towards Karbala.

Meanwhile, on the tenth Moharram, Buddha Tazia was first taken out from the Old City area and taken on Old GT Road by devotees.

Bada Tazia followed soon after being taken out from Johnstonganj. It passed from Chowk, Kotwali, Sewain Mandi and reached Nakhas Kohna while being followed by lakhs of people. Tazia processions moved slowly on the GT Road towards Karbala as the volunteers kept guiding the devotees while encouraging them to keep moving the tazias.

Despite the humidity, lakhs of people participated in the Moharram processions while different committees and individuals organised langars for those in the processions.

Many individuals distributed eatables and drinks on pickup vans which were following the Bada Tazia .

As the men joined the processions, women and children lined up on both sides of GT Road or climbed on the terrace of the buildings to witness the massive Moharram processions. With many devotees walking bare foot, water was sprinkled at many places to keep the roads cool for them.

The tazia processions started reaching Karbala by the evening.

A heavy force was deployed on routes of Tazia processions and at Karbala while senior police officials were monitoring the situation and taking updates at intervals.

Massive traffic diversions were in place across the old city while Tazia processions were taken out. DCP city Deepak Bhukar and ACP Kotwali Manoj Singh themselves remained present at Kotwali and Karbala to ensure smooth movement of the processions.

Bada Tazia committee head Imran Khan, Rehan Khan, Farhat Khan and members of other Moharram committees made announcements to guide the devotees.

Meanwhile, tazia processions were also taken out in rural areas of trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga areas with religious fervour.